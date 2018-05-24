PM urges interns to contribute maximum for country’s socio-economic development

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday urged the interns of PM’s Youth Training Scheme to contribute maximum for the socioeconomic development of their country through hard work and dedication.

He said this during a meeting with the interns who accompanied by Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training and Chairperson PM’s Youth Programme Leila Khan, called on him here at PM Office for a feedback session on the scheme.

The interns, who met the prime minister, were fresh graduates and had completed master’s and BS degrees from different universities across the country.

The PML-N government launched the Prime Minister’s Youth Training Scheme as one of the six component schemes of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme in April-May 2016, in order to provide on-the-job professional training to fresh graduates for productive and more rewarding jobs in the labor market.

Graduates with16 years of education, 3-year Diploma in Associate Engineering or Shahadat ul Aalmiya from Wifaq ul Madaras were offered 12-month paid internship at Rs15,000 per month under the scheme.

So far 95,000 fresh graduates have been offered internship in various reputed public and private sector organizations/ departments under Phase-I and Phase-II of the scheme.

It was encouraging to note that majority of the successful interns have either got jobs or have started their own start ups.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the success of the scheme and praised the enthusiasm of young graduates.

The interns thanked the government for providing them an opportunity to gain valuable experience for their practical life.—APP

