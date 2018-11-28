PM urges India to move on path of peace, friendship

Lays foundation stone of Kartarpur corridor

Faisal Kahawar Butt

Kartarpur (Narowal)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday stressed upon the need for taking further peace ventures between Pakistan and India without remaining a hostage to the bitterness ofpast.

He said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, all political parties and Pak Army were on the same page and wanted to move ahead with India on the basis of ‘civilized relations’.

The prime minister was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor. The Corridor would connect Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpura Norwal District to Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur District.

“If India takes one step, Pakistan will take two steps forward,” he reiterated his earlier statement. The prime minister, referring to the Kashmir issue, said it could be resolved, as there was not a single issue under the sun which could not be amicably settled.

He stressed upon the Indian leadership to exhibit its ability to take decisions. A genuine leadership could move ahead if it had dreams and strong resolve to achieve them, he added.

Imran Khan said both the countries were nuclear armed, so how a war could be possible between both countries! The only way remained and that was to forge friendship for durable peace in the region, he added.

The prime minister said the ties between India and Pakistan in the last seventy years required retrospection and narrated a Punjabi verse of poet Muneer Niazi, saying both countries had erred in the past.

“Both countries cannot think of progress and prosperity unless they broke the chain of past, mired in point scoring and blame game. The past events had always been used for gaining experiences for moving ahead,” he said, and regretted that in the past, instead taking steps forward, they pulled back.

He stressed whatever might be the circumstances, they had to improve their ties and remain good neighbours and cited example of Germany and Japan which had fought bitterly during the world wars, but now they had open borders and crossings.

He said they were now tied with different connections because they had succeeded in breaking the past chain. If France and Germany could form a union, then why both India Pakistan could not improve their ties.

The prime minister further alluded to trade potential between both countries and noted that poverty posed the greatest challenge in the region.

He said the Chinese leadership had pulled its 700 million people out of poverty trap in the last thirty years which reflected the pragmatic approach of China.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, federal, provincial ministers and other officials were also present.

Indian delegation comprising ministers Harsimart Kaur Badal, Hardeep S Puri and Indian Punjab minister of local government and former Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu, and a large number of Sikh community from both the countries and their leaders attended the event.

The prime minister narrated experiences of his cricket carrier and the political arena and said two different players stood apart with their different approach towards the game.

The prime minister said he was witnessing the faces of Sikh community beaming with joys and assured that in the next year, on the eve of 550th birthday of Guru Nanak, all facilities in the areas would be provided. He also appreciated Navjot’s agility in reciting the sufi kalam.

Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in his speech said, the whole world had welcomed the decision of government of Pakistan to open Kartarpur corridor and expressed the hope that with its opening, ties between Pakistan and India would improve further. He said the prime minister had taken a meaningful decision which would secure peace in the whole region.

