PM urges corporate sponsors to help revive sports in Pakistan

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said the corporate sponsors should come up to help revive Pakistan’s lost grandeur in sports by extending their resources to cap the talent of youth.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony for the winners and participants of the recently held Commonwealth Games 2018 at Prime Minister’s Office, he spoke high of the winners for bringing laurels to the country despite meager support by the government.

The ceremony was attended by Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Minster for Defence Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Minister for Law Mehmood Bashir Virk, Minister for SAFRON Lt General (Retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch and representatives of different Olympic associations and players.

He said all what they had achieved was because of their personal efforts. After a long time, someone had won medals for Pakistan. Besides earning any award, mere participation in such highly competitive games like Commonwealth was no lesser than an honor for Pakistani sportsmen, he added.

He said these awards would be the real assets for the players for winning honor by competing with the players from around 53 countries.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of Riaz Hussain Pirzada who had helped revive sports in Pakistan, though the subject had been devolved to provinces after 18th constitutional amendment.—APP