PM urges corporate sector to establish free cancer treatment facilities

Karachi

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Sunday urged the corporate sector to utilize their funds under corporate social responsibility (CSR) to establish free treatment facilities for cancer patients of the country as the existing infrastructure was insufficient to cope with the fast spreading disease. Addressing a fund-raising event held here at the Governor House arranged by Cancer Care Hospital, the prime minister announced Rs 100 million donation for the hospital from the government that was being established by renowned Dr Shahryar to provide free medical treatment to the cancer patients.

The prime minister, who arrived here a while ago and received by Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, said it was a painful to know that 75 per cent of cancer patients in Pakistan die without any treatment and called for measures for early detection of the disease. He said such medical facility was much needed in the country as cancer was a fast spreading but the treatment facilities were minimal. He lauded the idea of Dr Shahryar for establishing a free cancer care hospital where no patient would be refused treatment.

He said it was obligatory for every citizen to extend all possible assistance to make the project a success that would cost Rs 2 billion. Prime Minister Abbasi said though both the federal and provincial governments strived to provide efficient healthcare facilities to the people but lack of resources was an issue. He viewed that some more institutes were also offering services in the sector but the proposed facility would be the pioneer to provide palliative care in the country.

He said though the hospital would a charitable institute, yet it would be a state of the art facility for the cancer patients. The prime minister said it was pleasing to know that under the project, an early detection mechanism would also be introduced and hoped that the team involved in the noble task would also initiate a cancer control programme to fight the disease as it had been done for polio, malaria and other diseases.

Prime Minister Abbasi told the gathering that in the recently passed budget for fiscal 2018-19, the government had reduced the income tax rate for the corporate sector, particularly for the individuals whose income tax rate had been reduced by 50 percent. He was of the view that running the hospital would be a challenge more than its establishment, and hoped that the corporate sector would back Dr Shahryar’s team to carry forward the task.

He said once the hospital succeeded to win public trust, there would be no dearth of donations as Pakistani nation was highly generous to give charities. The prime minister said the quality healthcare provided at such institutes, could not be given at public sector hospitals, so it was essential for everyone to assist the early completion of such projects. He also hoped that the besides today’s event, more fundraisers would also be held to attract more donations and give people an opportunity to be part of the noble task.—APP