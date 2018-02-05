PM urges AJK lawmakers to remain united on Kashmir cause; 207 million Pakistanis standby Kashmiris

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday urged the parliamentarians of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to maintain unity for the sake of the Kashmir cause.

Addressing the joint session of AJK legislative Assembly and Kashmir Council here on Monday on the occasion of “Day of Solidarity with Kashmiris”, he said “we have to help our Kashmiri brethren by remaining united. With all our political differences aside, there is no second opinion in Pakistan on the Kashmir dispute. From civilian to military governments, there has been no difference in our Kashmir policy.”

He added that the Kashmiri parliamentary leaders have to keep the Kashmir issue alive by mobilizing the Kashmiri Diaspora overseas. “The huge Kashmiri diaspora all over the world is passionate about fighting for their rights but needs leadership, which can be only provided from the parliamentarians of Azad Kashmir by remaining united” he stressed..

The Prime MInister made a categorical assurance that 207 million Pakistanis are standing shoulder to shoulder with them.He said Pakistan will continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people.

The Prime Minister said that the hearts of Pakistani and Kashmiri people throb together. This centuries old unbreakable relationship will remain intact forever.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Pakistan has always strived and will continue to work for peaceful resolution of the lingering dispute.

The Prime Minister said despite political differences, all the political parties in Pakistan are on the same page vis-a-vis Kashmir dispute.

“Opposition always has reservations with government and indeed government can commit mistakes but there should always be unity on Kashmir issue. Nawaz Sharif is my leader. I have not seen him compromising on it,” Abbasi said. “All political leaders are united on Kashmir issue and there should be no suspicion on it.”

Abbasi said that even if the country remains divided on the issue the indigenous Kashmir struggle will not end, adding that unity in Pakistan will strengthen people like Syed Ali Gillani and Burhan Wani Shaheed.

“The Modi government has tried all measures but they know they can’t finish the freedom struggle because every Kashmiri child is taking ahead the cause,” he said. “We know the pain of our brethren who are fighting against the occupiers for the last 70 years.”

He said the PML-N government supports the government in Azad Kashmir and pointed out that when the party came into power in Pakistan, there were suggestions to dismiss the then AJK government but Mian Nawaz Sharif opposed it and said the mandate of the people will be respected.

He said that the Kashmir government should remain focused on providing better governance and raising the Kashmir cause at international fora.

The Prime Minister said that we value the sacrifices being rendered by the innocent people and the personnel of armed forces on the line of control. He assured that the federal government would provide resources for the building of bunkers along the LoC for the security of AJK people from Indian ceasefire violations.

Referring to the development in Azad Kashmir, the Prime Minister said that the present government has doubled the development budget of the territory.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor project will greatly benefit the people of Azad Kashmir and bring visible change in their lives. He said Mian Nawaz Sharif by personal interest included the construction of Mansehra-Muzaffarabad-Mirpur highway in the CPEC that would prove to be a milestone for the development of Azad Kashmir

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister said the AJK government should concentrate on giving good governance, free of corruption to facilitate resolution of people’\s problems and keep the Kashmir issue alive at the international level.

Orignally published by INP