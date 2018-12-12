PM urged to take notice of gas suspension to industries, CPPs

Staff Reporter

Chairman Businessmen Group & Former President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry Siraj Kassam Teli, while expressing deep concerns over suspension of gas supply to captive power plants of industries for indefinite period, urged the Federal government to issue strict directives to Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for uninterrupted supply to all industrial units in Karachi as per commitment.

In a statement issued, Chairman BMG appealed Prime Minister Imran Khan to honor his commitment by taking notice of abrupt suspension of gas which is a sheer injustice to industrial units in Karachi. SSGC should be directed to immediately restore gas at adequate gas pressure so that the industries continue to operate smoothly without any trouble, he added.

While referring to the commitments made by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Finance Minister Asad Umer, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan and others during the recent meetings with KCCI’s delegations in Karachi and Islamabad, Chairman BMG said that it was really disappointing to see that gas supply has been suspended by SSGC despite numerous assurances given by Prime Minister, PM’s Advisor on Commerce and other Federal Ministers.

Siraj Teli said that KCCI’s delegation, during the last meeting with Prime Minister at Governor House, expressed deep concerns over Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) issue which remains unresolved to date and also stressed that Sindh has the first right on its gas reserves under Article 158 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

“Therefore, the gas being produced in Sindh should at first be supplied to the province and after fulfilling the requirement of Sindh, surplus gas should be passed on to other provinces in line with Article 158 of Pakistan’s Constitution”, he added.

He said that although the Federal Government assured that gas supply will not be suspended but the SSGC on Tuesday suspended gas supply for indefinite period which was really worrisome for the business and industrial community.

