PM urged to direct KE, SSGC to provide relief to citizens

Power outages

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has written another letter to the Prime Minister of Pakistan to direct SSGC and the K-Electric to immediately resolve their issues in public interest and provide immediate relief in load-shedding to the city residents and industry.

The DO letter written by chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to prime minister of Pakistan on April 9, 2018 says it was continuation with his earlier letter of March 30, 2018 on the same matter.

Murad Ali Shah says in his letter that in order to resolve the matters between KE & SSGCL and to find ways to mitigate the ongoing electricity load shedding in Karachi, he had convened a meeting on April 7, 2018 which was attended by the management and board members of both the entities. Management of both the companies were cognizant of the overall situation and presented their respective positions on the issue.

The chief minister tells the prime minister that the SSGCL, in public interest, offered to increase the gas supply through gas management plan provided KE pays security deposit, resolve outstanding payment issues, and sign GSA. The KE on the other hand committed to provide security deposit and showed readiness to sign GSA on mutually agreed terms.

He further says that the SSGCL held an emergent board meeting on Sunday which reportedly approved supply of 120 MMCFD natural gas to KE upon furnishing Rs 6 billion security deposit that is equivalent to three months average bill of 150 MMCFD gas supply and signing of mutually agreed TORs for the appointment of an independent chartered accountant firm.

The KE, however, maintains that payment of markup/late payment surcharge to SSGCL is a complex matter as it, in turn, involves recovery of outstanding electricity dues from federal government (tariff differential subsidy) and other strategic bulk consumers, the chief minister apprises the prime minister.

Murad Ali Shah further says, although, both utilities have shown flexibility for the resolution of issues yet excessive electricity outages still persist and the city has not received any relief so far. The Residents of the metropolis and local industry are still enduring electricity outages of over 10 hours daily.

Continuous rise in summer temperature has further aggravated the whole situation, especially when students are appearing in secondary school board examinations. Possibility of a serious law and order situation cannot also be ruled out.

The chief minister requested the prime minister to please direct both the companies to immediately resolve their issues in public interest and provide immediate relief to the city residents and industry. He adds that in the meantime, SSGCL may please be directed to supply at least 190 MMCFD to KE for optimal generation of electricity.

A committee may also be constituted comprising representatives from federal and provincial governments, SSGCL and KE to sort out outstanding payment issues.