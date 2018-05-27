PM urged to absorb deputationists in Islamabad schools

More than 200 female teachers on deputation suffering for last 15 years

Zubair Qureshi

Praising the outgoing Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for the generous decision of approving three basic salaries to the federal government employees, teachers on deputation and those working on daily wagers in the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) institutions have appealed to the premiere to address their issue too before quitting the office of the Prime Minister.

There are around 2,000 teachers on daily wages and 200 teachers working on deputation in over 400 schools and colleges of Islamabad and they are under permanent fear of either losing their job (in case of daily wage teachers) or repatriated to their native towns (in case of deputationists). Female teachers on deputation have to face ‘threats’ from the clerks of the FDE on regular basis that their deputation is nearing its end or has already ended and they need to get an NOC from their parent department and home province. Most of these female teachers have given birth to children who are studying at local schools and they have acclimatized to the conditions of the federal capital. Going back to their native towns at this point is simply a nightmare for them.

Ministry of Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD) and Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) both have miserably failed to resolve deputationists issue and after many years, the teachers who joined schools in the federal capital under the wedlock policy are yet to be regularized. Under the wedlock policy, over 200 teachers joined the FDE over the last fifteen years.

A senior official of the FDE while talking to Pakistan Observer said more than 1,000 seat in various schools and institutions of the FDE are still lying vacant and the government could easily have absorbed the deputationist teachers against them but for reasons unknown to all the government did not pay attention to it. Former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani had directed CADD to retain and absorb the female teachers in different schools under the wedlock policy. However, so far CADD and the FDE have not implemented the decision of the former prime minister.

These teachers are working in various schools on deputation but their issue has been lingering as they are unwilling to go back to their parent departments after completing their five-year term.

“The issues of teachers under the wedlock policy and deputation are old ones and should have been resolved by now. We have finalized things and decided in principle to absorb those who joined the FDE under the wedlock policy,” said the FDE official.

He said the FDE and CADD had decided in principle that all those eligible teachers working under the wedlock policy would be absorbed in the capital. But due to irrelevant objections by the CADD the matter faced delay.

The FDE wanted to absorb all those who meet the criteria but CADD was of the view that absorption should be made keeping the regional quota in view. To remove this hitch, we have decided to seek an opinion from the Establishment Division and their opinion is still awaited.