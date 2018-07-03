PM underlines need for ensuring standards health equipment

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk on Tuesday underlined the need for putting in place a robust mechanism of cooperation among all stakeholders to ensure quality and standards of the health related equipment and implants which were being developed and utilized in the country.

Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk stated while chairing a briefing on functions and achievements of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), at Prime Minister’s Office.

Federal Minister for Science & Technology Mr. Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh, Secretary to the Prime Minister Mr. Suhail Aamir, Secretary MoST Mrs. Yasmin Masood and senior government officials were present during the briefing.

Secretary Science and Technology Mrs. Yasmin Masood briefed the Prime Minister about the mandate and performance of various organizations of the Ministry in various streams including academics, policy formulation, research and development, standardization/regulation and promotion of inter-governmental cooperation in the field of science and technology.

Outlining the highlights of major achievements, it was informed that National Institute of Oceanology and Ministry of Science & Technology along with Pakistan Navy had played a lead role in securing extension of more than 50,000 sq. km to our existing continental shelf. In the field of academics, the recognition achieved by NUST and COMSATS among the top-ranking universities of the world contributed to improving the country’s profile at international level. The Prime Minister was informed that development of cardiac stents, orthopedic implants and 72 different types of scientific/biomedical equipment, at affordable price, were among the major achievements of the Ministry and its allied departments.

The meeting was also briefed about various initiatives of the Ministry including Research Productivity Award (RPA) to encourage young scientists, National Science Talent Farming Program for granting scholarships to the talented students for a period of five years and establishment of Precision Systems Training Centres in various cities of the country.

The Prime Minister emphasized upon the need for greater collaboration among the Ministry of Science & Technology, Ministry of Education and relevant provincial bodies for updation of the curricula to make it more relevant to the realities of time.

He said that promotion of science and technology was critical to the socio-economic development of the country.

Share on: WhatsApp