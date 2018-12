Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan will undertake a two-day visit to Turkey next week, source said.

The premier will arrive in Turkey on Thursday (January 3) and is expected to discuss the Afghan peace process with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, sources added.

Earlier, the prime minister embarked on a two-day visit to Malaysia on the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad. He has also visited Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and China since assuming office.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp