PM to visit KP flood-hit areas, Mohmand Dam site today

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave to visit the flood-hit Nowshera and Charsadda cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to review the ongoing rescue and relief activities there.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marryium Aurangzeb in a tweet said that during the visit, PM Shehbaz would be briefed by concerned authorities about the damages caused by floods and the relief operation.

وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف آج خیبر پختونخواہ کے سیلاب سے متاثرہ اضلا ع نوشہرہ اور چار سدہ کا دورہ کرینگے. متعلقہ حکام کی جانب سے سیلاب سے ہونے و الے نقصانات اور امدادی کاروائیوں پر بریفنگ دی جاےگی امدادی کاموں کا جائزہ لیں گےمہمند ڈیم کی جگہ کا دورہ بھی کریں گے. #PMReliefFund — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) August 29, 2022

Besides reviewing the relief work, the prime minister would also interact with the flood-affected people there.

Moreover, he would also visit the site of Mohmand Dam, where he would be briefed about the progress of the project’s execution.