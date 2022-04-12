PM to visit Karachi today

President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay day-long visit to Karachi on Wednesday.

The PM along with heads of the allied political parties will visit the mausoleum of founder of the country and father of nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The propose visit of Primer Shehbaz Sharif to mausoleum of father of nation was aimed at reiterating the pledge of following his golden principles.

Afterwards, the PM will visit Sindh Chief Minister’s House besides chairing a consultation meeting regarding strategies of developments projects in Karachi. INP