PM to visit Faisalabad next month: President FCCI

Faisalabad

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Faisalabad during next month. He disclosed this while addressing the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected cabinet of the Grey Cloth Association Karkhana Bazar here on Saturday. Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain told that the FCCI was an elected trade body of Faisalabad which has been striving hard to resolve the collective issues of the business community.

He said, “I had a detailed meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan just few days ago. I had invited him to visit Faisalabad to discuss the core economic issues relating to Faisalabad. Prime Minister has accepted his invitation and promised that he will visit Faisalabad in the month of January 2019.” The President FCCI further told that major issue faced by Pakistan in current economic scenario is unbridled widening gap between imports and exports; however, it is encouraging that government is making serious efforts to bridge this gap. In this connection, government has assured provision of gas and electricity at competitive rates to the five major export sectors of Pakistan.

He told that notification to supply gas at 6.5 dollar per MMBTU has already been issued while notification to provide electricity at 7.5 cent per unit is expected within couple of days. Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain paid tribute to the business community of Faisalabad and told that they are actively participating in CSR (Social Corporate Responsibility) activities in addition to managing their own businesses.—INP

