PM to virtually address NGA session on Sept 24

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually address, 76th session of UN General Assembly (UNGA), the world’s biggest diplomatic gathering, on September 24.

This was stated by Pakistan’s Permanent Represen-tative to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram in an interview in New York.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram said Pakistan will actively participate in the General Assembly session.

He said Pakistan’s policy statement, to be delivered by Prime Minister Khan, is expected to convey Islamabad’s views on the major global economic and political issues.—INP