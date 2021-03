ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will take a vote of confidence from the Parliament after ruling party’s strong candidate defeated by PDM’s Yousaf Raza Gillani on Senate seat from Islamabad.

Flanked by the various federal ministers, he was addressing a press conference. The foreign minister said that the outcome of the Senate elections had verified the stance of the premier on horse-trading.

This is a developing story…