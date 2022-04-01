PM to take strict action against dissentients

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday held a special meeting with the senior PTI leader and additional general-secretary of the party Amir Mahmood Kayani and Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan to discuss action against dissenting party members.

The premier – ahead of the no-confidence vote – has ordered a strategy to be formulated for issuing show-cause notices to those members of PTI who have refused to follow the party line.

According to sources, the draft for the show-cause notices has been finalised and the notices will be issued to the concerned MNAs under Article 63-A of the Constitution of Pakistan.