PM to review ministries’ work every 3 months

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a meeting to review performance of each ministry and it was decided to further task each ministry with specific plan for implementation, spreading over a period of five years.

“Discussions on actions already taken in terms of service delivery, austerity measures adopted and future plans, were held in each case with a view how to improve performance under each of these heads further.

It was decided that each ministry would be further tasked with a specific strategic plan for implementation, spread over five years so that all concerned work in tandem for optimum output,” PM office media wing in a press release said.

During the meeting, it was decided that such review meetings would be held every three months to judge performance of the ministries, adopt mid-way course corrections, where required, and to ensure overall performance of the Government that was on track, main aim of which was improving the quality of life of Pakistani citizens. A tweet shared by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf said PM Khan was reviewing the performance of each ministry on the basis of the government’s 100-day agenda. In a separate tweet, PTI said the performance of each ministry was being reviewed on the basis of three aspects which were: contribution to savings through austerity drive, number and [the] nature of new projects initiated as well a future roadmap.

They added: “Accountability is the main pillar of democracy. PM Khan upheld merit when he chose his ministers and he is upholding merit once again as he reviews the performance of all ministers at the completion of governments first 100 days”.

Earlier this month, PM Imran hinted at reshuffle in the federal cabinet, while interacting with a select group of senior journalists in Islamabad. The prime minister said he had received progress reports from the federal cabinet, especially on the cost-cutting measures they had taken.

“The government will act on these reports … and it might make some changes in the cabinet,” he remarked. The decision of any changes in the cabinet will be made by the next week, he added. According to PM Office media wing, the meeting had been in progress for six hours.

