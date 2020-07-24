PM to remove obstacles in building affordable houses

Observer Report

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again expressed his determination to remove obstacles in the way of building affordable housing for the poor people of the country.

A meeting of the National Coordinating Committee for Housing was held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister in which federal ministers, chief secretaries of provinces and bank officials participated. They briefed the Prime Minister on the issue of loans for affordable housing.

Talking at the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the project of affordable housing will soon pick up the pace as the government has vowed that all obstacles in its path would be removed.

He expressed hope that the affordable housing project would also increase employment opportunities in the country and help revitalize Pakistan’s economy. He said that construction of affordable houses will have an immediate positive impact on 17 industries.

During the meeting, the banks presented a plan for housing loans to the Prime Minister and said that increasing investment would provide more business opportunities.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting to improve internet coverage and access in the country and directed the authorities to ensure the provision of the facility to students in far-flung and underdeveloped areas of the country.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Aminul Haque, Shafqat Mahmood, secretary IT, chairman PTA, and other officials.

The meeting was briefed on the steps taken to ensure the provision of internet facilities in underdeveloped areas of the country.

“Access to the internet has become a necessity in the ongoing era,” he said and added that it is necessary for the young generation to utilize the facility to improvise their capabilities.

He said that wide and easy accessibility of the internet was important across the country to ensure access to students to better educational facilities.

The prime minister also directed the authorities to ensure the provision of a cheap and easily accessible internet facility to the schools.

Imran Khan directed to form a committee comprising of ministers from finance, production, planning and development, information technology, and education departments to mull over and implement the strategy.