PM to perform groundbreaking of KCR

Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi tomorrow (Monday) on a day-long visit where he will perform the groundbreaking of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project.

All arrangements related to the groundbreaking of the modern Karachi Circular Railway have been finalized at the Karachi Cantonment railway station.

The prime minister will be accompanied by Railways Minister Azam Swati and other federal ministers.

During his day-long stay in the metropolis, the prime minister will chair several meetings at Governor House, Karachi, to get a briefing on ongoing development projects in the port city, party matters, and overall political situation of the province.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council yesterday approved a summary regarding the construction of infrastructure for the elimination of level crossings for the loop section of Karachi Circular Railway.