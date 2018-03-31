PM to perform ground breaking of DGK ByPass

Islamabad

Prime Minster of Pakistan Mr. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will perform Ground Breaking of two important projects i-e, Dera Ghazi Khan Northern ByPass and Rakhi Gajj- Bewata Section-I of N-70, today (March 31, 2018) in a ceremony at Dera Ghazi Khan. Dera Ghazi Khan is located at meeting point of four provinces and traffic from and to four provinces passes from here. This situation creates frequent traffic jam here. This long standing demand of the locals is being fulfilled now that will ensure smooth flow of traffic. 4-lane Dera Ghazi Northern ByPass will also include a flyover at Dera Ghazi Khan – Kashmore and Quetta Railway crossing. 32.6Km long Rakhi Gajj-Bewata Section-I is an important segment of N-70 that provides vital link between Punjab and Balochistan thus providing east-west connectivity. Improvement and rehabilitation of this highway will facilitate transportation of fresh fruits, vegetables, coal from Balochistan to Punjab.