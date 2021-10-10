PM to open Rabi-ul-Awal celebrations

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday will inaugurate the start of celebrations for the month of Rabi ul Awal with a special announcement for youth.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Tomorrow afternoon I will inaugurate the start of our celebrations for the month of Rabi ul Awal with a very special announcement especially for our youth.”

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Seeratun Nabi conference on Sunday. The main event of Seeratun Nabi will be held in Islamabad. The premier’s address will be shown on video link in all four provinces.

The prime minister’s address in Lahore will be shown at the Governor House. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, provincial ministers and party leaders will also attend the function.

The ceremony will be held at 2pm. In other provinces, arrangements have been made to show the prime minister’s address at the Seeratun Nabi conference.