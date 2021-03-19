PM to open new labour colonies in Taxila, Peshawar soon: Zulfikar

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari Friday announced that the Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate labour colonies in Taxila and Peshawar soon under Naya Pakistan housing program.

Talking to media he said the provision of basic facilities, including the housing facility to the people particularly the poor ones was responsibility of the state, adding, for the first time, workers and laborers were being provided with their own roof on mortgage basis.

The prime minister’s low-cost housing scheme projects was receiving an overwhelming response from the masses as the government aimed to provide affordable shelters to the homeless people of the country.

The premier, yesterday, inaugurated a historic Labour Colony Phase-I and Phase-II project in Islamabad, he said, adding, PM will further inaugurate new labour colonies in Taxila and Peshawar which hopefully will be started next month.

He said within next 18 months almost 4000 to 8000 low cost houses would be constructed in Islamabad city, adding, salaried persons will get relief for constructing their own houses under the housing schemes launched by the federal government.