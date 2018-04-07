PM to open important projects in Balochistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will inaugurate Khuzdar-Shahdadkot section and start of work on Yakmach-Kharan road project during a ceremony in Kharan today.

Both the projects are part of government’s plan to improve and widen road network in Balochistan province. 200 km long Yakmach-Kharan section is located in the remote part of the province connecting three districts namely Chaghi, Washak and Kharan. The road will serve as an important section of the National Highway System by linking Karachi to the Iranian border with shortest distance through N-25 (Quetta-Karachi) thus saving a distance of over 250 km. The area served by this road is full of natural resources and minerals, and with the improved connectivity, the development rate in the area will be enhanced considerably. Transportation of minerals out of Chaghi district mainly Reko Diq towards Karachi will become quick and easy. Moreover, it will serve as an alternate short route for the transportation of goods from and towards Iran and Karachi which is currently being carried out through long distance route via Lakpass on N-25. An estimated 3000 vehicles would daily travel on this road and more than 1 million populations from Basima, Kharan, Yakmach, Nukundi, Naushki and Taftan will benefit by the project.