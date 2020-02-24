PM to open five mega projects in next visit

Staff Reporter Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday announced that the Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate five federal-funded mega projects in Karachi on his upcoming visit. The governor, however, said that the key transport project-Green Line bus project- would take eight more months to complete and the final date for its inauguration would only be announced by the prime minister. The sources said that the five projects that would be inaugurated by the PM Imran Khan during his Karachi visit included three flyovers at Sakhi Hassan, Five Star roundabout and KDA roundabout in the city. “The Nishtar Road and Manghopir Road phase-I are also completed and are likely to be inaugurated during the premier’s visit,” they said. The federal authorities have also decided to mull over a road project from Surjani to Matric Board office in the city, they said adding that a feasibility report in this regard is under preparation and would be laid before the premier during his Karachi visit for approval. The sources further said that the federal government has decided to provide fire-extinguishing equipment to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) under Karachi package.“The KMC will be provided 55 fire tenders and other fire-extinguishing equipment worth Rs 853 million,” they said.