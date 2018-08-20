PM to introduce new cricket culture in ‘Naya Pakistan’

Islamabad

Newly-sworn-in Prime Minister Imran Khan believes that Pakistani cricket needs to undergo an overhaul in order to become better and more prominent.

In a meeting at the Prime Minister House here with former cricketers, some of whom played with Khan when he was the captain of Pakistani national cricket team, the new premier indicated that some changes need to be made in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at an administrative level.

Among those who attended this brief yet special meeting were Javed Miandad, Mudassar Nazar, Abdul Qadir, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Moin Khan, Rameez Raja, Mushtaq Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and Zakir Khan — a close friend of Khan.

A lot was said and discussed in the 30-minute meeting, which was also attended by Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was invited to attend the PM’s oath-taking ceremony earlier in the day. Khan told his peers that he intends to keep discussing and listening to their advice in order to enhance Pakistani cricket.

The new prime minister, who had earlier fumbled while reciting the oath, conversed and hosted everyone respectfully despite his busy schedule. He met the cricketers individually and expressed his gratitude to them for their presence as well as for helping in “my career”.

It was as if he was back in the past, Khan making jokes and his friends laughing, indicating once again his humility. Regardless, fellow cricketers observed that he had become more serious and mature, probably because the years since the 90s World Cup win have graced him with wisdom and experience.

And still, he persistently talked about reforms and improvements for the betterment of Pakistan’s cricket scene. He made clear his intention to work for the advancement of the game and asked his fellows for their viewpoints and assistance in doing so.

Back in the day, when Khan used to lead Pakistan’s cricket team, he was a supporter of regional cricket and used to comment on how the city-oriented teams were more competitive.

Now, he noted his wish to see regional cricket in more prominence than departmental one. According to sources, he was of the opinion that the latter should be eliminated altogether and promoting the former should be the new goal.

The premier believes that departmental cricket is the root of cricket’s destruction, the sources said, adding that Abdul Qadir, the former leg-spinner, advised against the elimination of the department teams. In response, Khan said he would not support departmental cricket but that he did not wish for the players to lose their jobs either.

Further, the sources said the PM suggested that a new cricket system would be introduced, wherein eight regional teams would participate in first class, whereas another eight would partake in Grade 2.

Every year, one of the regional teams would be promoted in the new system, Khan had said, as per sources, and that regions should be limited to six in number.—Agencies

