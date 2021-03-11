PM to inaugurate Rashakai SEZ

Staff Reporter Peshawar

Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to inaugurate Rashakai Special Economic Zone in next couple of days, said official sources in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) here on Thursday.

Rashakai Special Economic Zone, a flagship project of KP government is being executed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

All arrangements for the inauguration are being in final touches and Prime Minister has been invited as chief guest on the occasion. The project is situated on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway.

The project has received unprecedented response from both local and foreign investors as 1800 investors have applied against the available 1000 acres land demanding thousand acres land for the establishment of industrial units in the zone.

A Chinese company is also going to make investment of US $466 million in the Rashakai Special Economic Zone.

Beside, investment potential Rs 4000 billion, the project would generate thousands of employment opportunities for the local population.

Rashakai is one of the around 37 zones have been proposed as Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in all provinces of Pakistan announced under China- Pakistan Economic Corridor.