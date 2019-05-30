Staff Reporter

Lahore

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate a state-of-the-art Allama Iqbal Industrial City fully equipped with modern infrastructure during the first week of upcoming October to house foreign and local investors besides giving impetus to economic activities in the country.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq, chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) while talking to media here Thursday. Appreciating economic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the incumbent government has focused on the economic growth in the country. “With trade and investment being an important pillar of the present government’s foreign policy, there is a positive sentiment among the international community towards the country’s economy, which needs to be tapped,” he added.

He said that the industrial zones would be established through public private partnership and joint ventures of company to company agreements. He said that the government would prepare a policy framework to put the work on industrial zones on fast track. He further said the policies were put in front of all the business leaders by the government and they showed their complete confidence in the policies. The policies included ways to reduce cost and to provide an easy platform to do business in the country.

Highlighting the development projects of FIEDMC, Mian Kashif said about 12 million dollars foreign investment has been pumped into various projects which clear indication that foreign investors have reposed complete confidence in the present regime. “Besides this, local investors and industrialists have also invested billions of rupees in FIEDMC and this is all due to untiring efforts of FIEDMC administration which is addressing issues of business community on priority basis,” he added.