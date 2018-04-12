PM to inaugurate 1st unit of Neelum Jhelum hydropower project

ISLAMABAD :The first unit of strategically important 969 MW Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project, located inAzad Jammu and Kashmir, will be inaugurated on Friday. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will inaugurate the first unit which willgenerate 242 MW electricity. The first unit will be followed by the second, third and fourth units at one monthintervals respectively. Water filling in head race tunnel had already been commenced, followed by wetcommissioning test in order to start generation.

Orignally published by APP