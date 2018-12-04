PM to grace FPCCI awards ceremony on Dec 17

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan will distribute FPCCI Awards on best performance in different areas of exports to about 50 Exporters during the 42nd FPCCI Export Award Ceremony on December 17, 2018 at Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad” in the presence of Parliamentarians, Bureaucrats, Foreign Diplomats, Prominent Businessmen, Social Elites etc”.

The Senior Vice President of FPCCI elaborated, “Ten type of Awards – President of Pakistan Award; Prime Minister of Pakistan Award; Businessman of the Year Gold Medal; Best Lady Exporter Trophy; Best Export Performance Awards; Special Merit Exporter Awards; Best Regional Export Awards; Best Provincial Exporter Awards; Merit Export Awards and Young Entrepreneurs Exporter Awards – will be presented to exporters who have made best performance in specified fields / categories of exports.

“The Imran Khan’s, commitment to attend the Export Awards Ceremony as a Chief Guest shows the importance he attaches to the exports trade in steering the country out of its two instant challenges – balance of payment and fiscal and debt sustainability – being confronted by it.”, he added.

