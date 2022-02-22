PM to embark tomorrow on maiden visit to Russia

On the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a two-day maiden visit to Moscow on February 23.

PM Imran along with a high-level delegation, will land in Moscow on Wednesday evening. Russian deputy foreign minister will welcome the prime minister upon arrival at the airport in Moscow. Meanwhile, he would be presented a guard of honour by a contingent of the Russian armed forces.

On February 24, PM Imran Khan will lay a floral wreath at the monument of heroes killed in World War II. Following this, the prime minister will meet with the Russian president. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations between the two countries, and other issues will be discussed. Later on, PM Imran will also hold a meeting with the deputy prime minister of Russia and will discuss energy-related matters.

He will also meet with the business community, interact with members of the Pakistani media, and visit the Islamic Centre in Moscow. A meeting between the prime minister and the Grand Mufti of Russia is also scheduled.