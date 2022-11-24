PM to embark on two-day visit to Turkiye today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day official visit to Türkiye, from November 25-26, 2022, at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a press release from Prime Minister’s Office stated on Thursday.

Alongside President Erdogan, the premier will jointly inaugurate the third of the four MILGEM Class Corvette Ships for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Khyber, at the Istanbul Shipyard, the press statement added.

The two leaders will also hold wide-ranging discussions encompassing bilateral relations, the regional situation, and other issues of common interest.

Shehbaz Sharif is also expected to interact with leaders of the Turkish business community. The president of the ECO Trade and Development Bank will also call on the prime minister during his stay in Istanbul.

The MILGEM project, based on joint collaboration between the two countries, represents a significant milestone in the Pakistan-Türkiye strategic partnership that continues to progress on an upward trajectory.