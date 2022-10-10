PM to co-chair UN Climate Change moot

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been entrusted to Co-Chair the 27th UN Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP-27) along with the Egyptian President and Norwegian Prime Minister.

The premier has received this honour out of 195 countries, the statement released by the Prime Minister House said, adding that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has also invited PM Shehbaz to co-chair the COP-27 meeting.

Following the massive devastations caused by catastrophic floods in Pakistan, PM Shehbaz has raised the issue on several international platforms, including the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

“Humbled by the invitation to co-chair the COP27 roundtable in Egypt next month,” the premier said, appreciating that the world is acknowledging the severity of the climate challenge that threatens to stunt our civilization and development.

“We need to turn this realisation into concrete action to combat climate change,” PM Shehbaz wrote on Twitter.