PM to break ground of Mohmand Dam in Jan

The groundbreaking ceremony of Mohmand Dam will be held in the first week of January 2019, said Faisal Vawda the minister for Power Resources.

In a press conference here Wednesday, Vawda said Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the chief guest of the ceremony. “Chief Justice of Pakistan and other high profile guests have also been invited,” He said and added that “Opening will be historic for the country’s future water needs.”

Vawda went on to say said 800 MW of electricity will be produced from this project and it will also provide abundant water to the residents of Peshawar. He said the financing of over Rs 300 billion so far has been arranged from indigenous resources and no foreign funding is part of it, Radio Pakistan reported.

