PM attends virtual ‘CPC and World Political Parties Summit’ of China today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will participate in “CPC and World Political Parties Summit,” being held virtually today (Tuesday).

The premier is attending the summit at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, who will also chair the summit.

#Live: Chinese President Xi Jinping addressing a ceremony in Beijing https://t.co/PDwcZOYDx0 — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) July 6, 2021

More than 500 political parties and over 10,000 political workers/representatives from various parts of the world are expected to join and attend the virtual Summit.

Twenty-one world leaders will join the Summit and make statements. Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, will also deliver a speech.

A Joint Statement of Proposals will be issued at the conclusion of the Summit.

CPC Celebrates its 100th Birthday

The Communist Party of China (CPC) celebrated its 100th birthday on July 1.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had felicitated Chinese President Xi Jinping and the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on the party’s centenary.

In his message, the prime minister Imran Khan said that the founding of the CPC was a seminal event with far-reaching impact on world history and paid a rich tribute to the CPC and its leadership.

China’s liberation and its subsequent rise lay in sacrifices and endeavours of the Communist Party, he pointed out, lauding CPC’s efforts for the well-being of the Chinese people, particularly in the realm of poverty alleviation and socio-economic development.

Imran Khan hoped that under the wise and dynamic leadership of President Xi Jinping, China would continue its march towards the ‘Great Rejuvenation’ of the Chinese Nation.

He also appreciated CPC’s role in the nurturing of Pakistan-China friendship.