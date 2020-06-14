PM to arrive in city on two-day visit from Tuesday

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi and Larkana during his at least two-day stay in the Sindh province starting from Tuesday. He will reach Karachi on Tuesday to discuss various issues with the political stakeholders in the province including COVID-19 pandemic. The prime minister will have a busy schedule during his visit and would hold separate meetings with the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.He would also chair a meeting to review COVID-19 situation in the province while holding a separate meeting with the delegations of traders and industrialists as the federal government presented a tax-free budget on Friday. The prime minister will also meet the provincial lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) during his Karachi visit along with holding separate meetings with the leadership of coalition parties from the province, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA). According to sources, the premier will be visiting Larkana, a political stronghold of ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), on Wednesday morning, where he would visit Prime Minister Ehsaas Centre and would also meet healthcare workers. The premier would also meet with the provincial leadership of the party in Larkana.It is pertinent to mention here that PTI provincial lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman on May 04 said that Prime Minister Imran Khan may visit Karachi at the end of the ongoing week. However, the visit was delayed.The PTI lawmaker said that Imran Khan would soon announce more relief packages under Ehsaasprogramme for Karachi.“He wants to provide more relief to the labourers and business community,” Khurram Sher Zaman said adding that the PTI was the real representative party of the Karachiites.