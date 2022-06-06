PM to address pre-budget business conference today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address a day-long ‘Pre-Budget Business Conference’ today to explore avenues of consensus-based economic measures with all stakeholders on-board.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of the ‘Charter Of Economy’ and an inclusive economic policy-making approach, the conference will bring together leaders from a wide range of sectors at a single platform for a vibrant and interactive dialogue.

PM Shehbaz will take stock of the recommendations and proposals presented by the participants for a prosperous economy with a rock-solid foundation for progress and development. The conference will focus on the PM’s vision of a Pakistan where the social, political and economic rights of the people are insured. Through mutual consultation, the conference will endeavour to find ways to end the economic strife of the people and help the nation get back on the path to a better future.

The day-long, meaningful and substantive dialogue will feature industry leaders from agriculture, IT, textile, manufacturing and many other business sectors. The participants of the conference will assess Pakistan’s existing economic challenges and devise short, medium and long-term solutions.

The event will focus on the way forward to