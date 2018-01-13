PM for timely completion of CPEC projects

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that early implementation and timely completion of CPEC projects remains the foremost priority of the government in view of their huge socio-economic benefits for the country.

He directed that Board of Investment (BOI) and other concerned Federal Government departments should actively engage with the provincial governments for ensuring timely completion of various CPEC-related projects.

The Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on CPEC at Prime Minister’s Office on Friday here in Islamabad.

The meeting reviewed progress on various projects being undertaken under the umbrella of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project in the field of energy, roads and railway infrastructure including the M-1 project, Karachi Circular Railway and establishment of Special Economic Zones in various parts of the country, said the press release issued by PM house.

The meeting also reviewed preparation for the visit of senior-level official delegation to China pursuant to the 7th Joint Cooperation Committee meeting held in Islamabad on 21 Nov 2017.

Secretary Power Division briefed the meeting about various power sector projects including 300 MW Gwardar Power Project to be set-up for catering to the power needs of Gawadar and the adjacent areas. The meeting was also briefed about the progress on establishment of transmission lines being set-up to off-take power from various generation sources.

Chairman NHA briefed the meeting about progress on various road infrastructure projects including construction of Raikot-Thakot road, Khuzdar-Basima road, upgradation of D. I. Khan-Zhob road and other projects.

The Prime Minister directed that besides expediting work on ongoing projects, modalities for mutually-agreed future projects be finalized in consultation with the Chinese side to ensure their for timely implementation.

Discussing Special Economic Zones to be set up in various parts of the country under the CPEC project, the Prime Minister directed that Chinese side be proactively engaged for speedy establishment of prioritized Special Economic Zones. He directed that various factors including connectivity, availability of human resource and requisite raw material should also be taken into account while prioritizing setting up of these zones.