Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his gratitude to Sri Lanka for supporting and helping Pakistan in reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

During a telephonic conversation with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, PM Shehbaz acknowledged the role played by Sri Lanka as a friend and well-wisher of Pakistan.

The PM said both Islamabad and Colombo are close and reliable friends and commended the island nation’s role in regional peace and prosperity.

PM Shehbaz also expressed confidence that the two nations will soon come out of the vortex of current economic difficulties.

Reciprocating the PM’s sentiments of goodwill, the Sri Lankan president said Pakistan is a close friend and helping friends is friendship.

Wickremesinghe appreciated Shehbaz’s efforts in steering the country out of a difficult situation and felicitated him on reaching an agreement with the IMF.

On the occasion of PM Shehbaz’s meeting with Managing Director IMF Kristalina Georgieva, the Sri Lankan President stressed that the IMF should help Pakistan.

The Sri Lankan president had informed the MD IMF about the problems faced by his country due to default and stressed that Pakistan should be saved from this situation.