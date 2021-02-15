PM thanks overseas Pakistanis as remittances over $2b for 8th consecutive month

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked overseas nationals after Pakistan recorded remittances over $2 billion for straight-eighth month.

Taking to Twitter, the premier said that remittances from overseas Pakistanis were recorded $2.27 billion in January 2021, registering 19 percent over same corresponding period during last year.

Remittances from overseas Pakistanis were $2.27 bn in Jan, up 19% over Jan 2020 – 8th consecutive month of remittances above $2b. To date in this fiscal year they are up 24% compared to last yr. This is a record for our country and I thank our overseas Pakistanis. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 15, 2021

“To date in this fiscal year they are up 24% compared to last yr [year]. This is a record for our country and I thank our overseas Pakistanis,” he wrote.

Sharing one more “Good news,” he said that industrial sector showed sustained growth, adding that Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) saw another double digit growth month in December 2020, which is 11.4% above that Dec 2019.

The LSM sector recorded above 8% percent growth during first half of the fiscal year 2020-21.

Earlier, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) released the data of remittances received by Pakistan in Junary 2021.

“During FY21, remittances at an unprecedented $16.5bn are 24% higher than same period in FY20,” said the central bank in a tweet.

In Jan21, remittances remained above $2bn for 8th straight month. At $2.3bn, they are 19% higher than in Jan20 and marginally lower than in Dec20. During FY21, remittances at an unprecedented $16.5bn are 24% higher than same period in FY20. For details: https://t.co/7XBd4uw3tu pic.twitter.com/ureqbpRwDa — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) February 15, 2021

In Jan 2021, Pakistan received $553.6 million from overseas working in Saudi Arabia, $303 million from UK and $203.2 from USA.

Overseas Pakistanis in the United Arab Emirates contributed $492.5 million in remittances.