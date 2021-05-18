PM thanks expats for faith in Naya Pakistan as remittances break record

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed gratitude to overseas Pakistanis for their continuous trust in what he calls Naya Pakistan as the country has witnessed a record surge in remittances in April 2021.

Pakistan recorded remittances at an all-time high of $2.8 billion in April, 56% higher than last year.

“I have always believed Overseas Pakistanis to be our greatest asset. In April, your remittances rose to an all-time high of $2.8bn. Remitting $24.2bn in the first 10 mths of FY21, you have broken the record level achieved in the entire FY20,” the tweeted.

“Thank you for your faith in Naya Pakistan,” he added.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also tweeted as, “Workers’ remittances continue to surge, rising to an all-time high of $2.8bn in Apr21, 56% higher than a year ago”.

“At $24.2bn during Jul-Apr FY21, up 29% from last year, these have also surpassed the full FY20 level by over $1bn, creating a new record,” it added.

