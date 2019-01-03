PM teacher Major Geoffrey Douglas passes away

Lahore

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s teacher at Aitchison College Major Geoffrey Douglas Langlands passed away on Wednesday. He was 101.

“Aitchison College mourns the passing of Major Geoffrey Douglas Langlands MBE, CMG, HI, SPk who left us quietly on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. after a brief illness,” said a statement.

Shortly after the death of Geoffrey Douglas Langlands, PM Imran Khan tweeted, “Saddened to learn of the passing of my teacher.

Apart from being our teacher, he instilled the love for trekking and our northern areas in me – before the KKH was built.”

