PM taking keen interest in tribal districts’ uplift: CM

Our Correspondent

Bajaur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan on Thursday said the Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest in expediting merger process of tribal districts into the province, which would soon be completed. Addressing a Jirga of tribal elders, political and religious leaders during his visit to Khar, Bajaur tribal district, he said, the merger of erstwhile FATA into KP was a historical decision and PTI government was committed to bringing the tribal districts at par with the most developed areas of the province.

The Chief Minister said merger process would bring positive and pleasant changes in the lives of tribal people, adding, the provincial government on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan has planned to give special attention towards the tribal districts in the development schemes to ensure basic and modern facilities to its residents.

The CM said the tribal districts had been ignored in development schemes in the past, however, he said, his government would give priority to tribal districts in schemes. He said that he had directed the ministers to visit the tribal districts to know about the problems being faced by the people.

The CM said Sehat Insaf Cards, which had already been extended to most districts of the province, would soon be extended to the tribal districts.

