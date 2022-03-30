PM takes PTI leadership into confidence on Elahi choice as CM

The Political Committee of Pakistan Tehreek-eInsaaf (PTI) held a meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday.

According to details, during the meeting the premier took the party leadership into confidence on the nomination of Pervaiz Elahi as the Chief Minister.

The political situation including the no-confidence motion was also discussed in the meeting.

A briefing was also given on the meeting of the government delegation with the MQM leadership.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan during which all the matters pertaining to the political decisions were decided. The PML-Q has expressed confidence in the Prime Minister and announced its support.