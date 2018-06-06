PM takes notice of prolonged power outages

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The country was hit hard by prolonged power outages in the wake of the PML (N) left government exit. Taking immediate notice of the situation, Prime Minister Nasir Mulk took a briefing from the Power Division and other relevant departments including PEPCO and NTDC.

Nasir-ul-Mulk has directed the Ministry of Power to take steps for curtailment of power sector losses so as to improve overall system efficiency and sustainability of the power sector.

The Secretary Power division briefed the Prime Minister about overall outlook of the power sector including generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in the country. The Prime Minister was also briefed about the current as well as anticipated power demand and supply situation.

The Prime Minister was informed that as compared to 18753MW in 2013, the current available generation capacity stood at 28704MW. It was informed that due to weather conditions and the resultant reduced water supply, the hydel generation in May 2018 remained at 3090 MW as compared to 6333 MW in 2015. It was informed that every effort is being made to ensure strict implementation of the load management plan which was approved by the Cabinet for the month of Ramzan.

Discussing administrative and technical issues resulting in high power losses and power theft, the Prime Minister expressed concern over the huge losses in various DISCOs and directed Power Ministry to immediately start taking steps for the curtailment of these losses.

He said that every effort would be made by the federal government to get the required administrative support from the provincial government towards addressing enforcement issues in the power sector. The Prime Minister further observed that a comprehensive plan should be prepared which would help the next elected government in further improving efficiency and sustainability of the sector.

Meanwhile, analysts are describing the mounting circular debt as the main reason behind the increased power outages. They were of the view that until and unless, issues relating to circular debt are addressed, the power outages will continue to haunt the country.