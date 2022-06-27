PM takes notice of MNAs absence from NA session

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken strict notice of absence of most of the lawmakers in the National Assembly’s budget session, it was learnt on Sunday.

Stressing complete quorum during passage of the federal budget 2022-2023, the prime minister has called a meeting of the treasury MNAs, belonging both to the government and the allied parties, on Monday (tomorrow) which is aimed at ensuring their presence during the National Assembly’s budget session.

Shehbaz Sharif will also host a dinner reception for the lawmakers at the PM House on Monday night.—INP