PM surprises Azerbaijan president by speaking Russian

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is known to speak many languages, pleasantly surprised everyone by conversing in the Russian language with the President of Azerbaijan.

In a video shared by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) official Twitter handle, Shehbaz can be seen engaged in a conversation with his host in the Russian language, leaving both the guests and the host pleasantly surprised.

Prior to this, PM Shehbaz had also interacted with Turkish citizens in the Turkish language during his visit to Turkiye. The Turkish citizens had expressed astonishment and joy upon witnessing his conversation in their native language.

During his visit to flood-affected areas in 2022, the premier spoke in German with German tourists. This too had left the citizens and the German guests pleasantly surprised.

In another incident, Shehbaz, as the opposition leader in the National Assembly, greeted the Speaker of Bahrain in the Arabic language.

As per Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, PM Shehbaz can speak six international languages.