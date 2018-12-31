PM surprise visit to Polyclinic Hospital

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday made a surprise visit to Polyclinic Hospital of the federal capital and inquired about the facilities for the patients.

The prime minister who was accompanied by Minister for Health Amir Mehmod Kiani and Special Assistant to PM Iftikhar Durrani, asked from the hospital administration regarding the provision of medicines to the patients and other facilities.

He also inquired after the health of the patients under treatment at the hospital. He took a round of various sections of the hospital and got briefing from the administration about the facility. The prime minister lauded the performance of the hospital for efficient arrangements and provision of medical facilities to the people.—APP

