PM summons PTI core committee meeting today

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Wednesday called the governing party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) core committee meeting today (Thursday).

The party members will gather and discuss the prevalent political situation in the country along with underscoring ongoing talks between government and the opposition.

A day after avalanches triggered by heavy snowfall swept through the Neelum Valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a visit to Muzaffarabad where he inquired after the injured and got a briefing on relief operations.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the AJK chief secretary briefed the prime minister regarding damages incurred due to snowfall and avalanches and relief efforts undertaken in the affected areas.

The prime minister also visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Muzaffarabad and enquired after the injured undergoing treatment.