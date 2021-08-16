PM summons NSC meeting over Afghan situation

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday decided to hold a high level consultation on the current situation in Afghanistan and summoned National Security Council (NSC) meeting on this important issue.

The NSC meeting, which to be held today will review the regional situation especially in Afghanistan. The civilian and military leaders will attend the meeting.

On the other hand, in view of the rapidly changing situation in the region, the political leadership of Afghanistan arrived in Pakistan.

Afghan Speaker Mir Rahman Rahmani is also part of the delegation. Prime Minister s Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq welcomed the guests.