Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned Council of Common Interests meeting today. The meeting, to be headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will be attended by Chief ministers of the four provinces and federal ministers.

A report regarding the new digital census recently conducted in the country will be presented during the meeting. The provinces will present their stance on the digital census.

The prime minister has accepted a summary sent by Ministry of Planning and Development wherein the ministry had requested to convene a meeting for approval of digital census result.

The Bureau of Statistics has compiled the results after completing the process of census in the country and the same have been sent to the CCI seeking its approval.

If the CCI accords its approval to the new digial census results, the general elections may be delayed by at least three to four months.